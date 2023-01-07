TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Cut to €35.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TODGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

TOD’S Price Performance

TOD’S stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

