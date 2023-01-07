TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.83 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

