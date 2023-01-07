Traders Buy Large Volume of Marathon Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 139,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 108,945 call options.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

MARA opened at $4.09 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.