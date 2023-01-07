Traders Purchase High Volume of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 50,271 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 32,710 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLI opened at $100.91 on Friday. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $107.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,039,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,293 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,542,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,105,000 after acquiring an additional 382,618 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,357,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,860,000 after purchasing an additional 842,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,297,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,250,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,412,000 after purchasing an additional 892,434 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.