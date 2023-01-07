TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.54. 4,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 246,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,212,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Weill sold 21,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $253,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,563 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,207 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

