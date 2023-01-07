Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $22,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

