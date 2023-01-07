Truist Financial Corp Has $28.61 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,743,594 shares of company stock valued at $177,762,793. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.18 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

