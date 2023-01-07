Truist Financial Corp Has $32.57 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $32,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Waste Management by 120.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $57,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $159.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

