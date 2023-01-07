Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

