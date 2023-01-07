Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 224,461 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $63.96 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

