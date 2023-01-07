Truist Financial Corp Purchases 16,272 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,962,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $315.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $553.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

