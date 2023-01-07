Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $32,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

