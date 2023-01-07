Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,151 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $24,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

