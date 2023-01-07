Truist Financial Corp Sells 62,488 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,488 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 426,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,593,000 after purchasing an additional 406,545 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock worth $15,037,403. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

