U.S. Bancorp Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.72.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.