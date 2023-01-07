U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $46.31 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

