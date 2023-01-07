Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. PepsiCo comprises about 0.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

