Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 486,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,841,000 after buying an additional 67,089 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

