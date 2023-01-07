Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

