Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.