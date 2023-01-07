Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $530.00. The stock traded as high as $490.97 and last traded at $490.50, with a volume of 10630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $483.52.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after purchasing an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

