Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 32.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of UA opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

