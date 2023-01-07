Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 658,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.33% of Unum Group worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

