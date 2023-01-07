Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.99 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Ventas Stock Up 2.3 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

VTR stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,636.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

