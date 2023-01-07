Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 65.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

