Veriti Management LLC Acquires 451 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.30 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

