Veriti Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.