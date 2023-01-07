Veriti Management LLC Buys 20,010 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LYG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.