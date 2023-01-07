Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $308.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

