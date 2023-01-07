Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,466.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,292.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

