Veriti Management LLC Decreases Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2,439.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 254,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,510,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.92. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

