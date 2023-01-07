Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.