Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $87.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

