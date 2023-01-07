Veriti Management LLC Has $694,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

