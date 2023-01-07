Veriti Management LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.61.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

