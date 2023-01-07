Veriti Management LLC Has $833,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after purchasing an additional 398,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,429,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 890,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,594,000 after purchasing an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Insider Activity

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $160.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.