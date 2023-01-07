Veriti Management LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.69 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

About ASE Technology

Get Rating

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

