Veriti Management LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

