Veriti Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $1.0548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

