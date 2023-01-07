Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

