Veriti Management LLC Raises Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

