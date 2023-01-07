Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

