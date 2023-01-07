Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.