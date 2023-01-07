Veriti Management LLC Sells 4,559 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after acquiring an additional 864,451 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RIO opened at $74.07 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.82.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

