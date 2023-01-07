Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

