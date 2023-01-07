Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 176,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $145,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

