Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SEB Equities cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $51.85.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

