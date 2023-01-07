VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

