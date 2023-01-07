Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $567,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

