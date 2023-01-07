Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 2.4 %

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.52.

WMT opened at $146.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.